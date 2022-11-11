Leica has just announced the successor of last year’s Leitz Phone 1. The phone is called Leitz Phone 2. The new Leica Leitz Phone 2 shares its key hardware with the Sharp Aquos R7 but it offers a more robust design with textured metal sides, Leitz branding and a metal cap for the rear camera. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Leica Announces its Second Smartphone, Leitz Phone 2

See Also: Xiaomi Mix Fold2 is Now Official with Leica Optics

First of all, the phone has a 6.6-inch IGZO OLED screen with a 2730 x 1260 px resolution. It comes with a 240Hz refresh rate upfront which is really very interesting. Additionally, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera housed in a punch-hole cutout.

At the back, the phone has the same 47MP main camera with a 1” sized sensor. The Sharp and Leica co-developed sensor brings a seven-element Leica Summicron lens, an F/1.9 aperture and a 19mm focal length. You also get a 1.9MP portrait sensor.

Additionally, the phone uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The phone has a massive 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support.

Leica Leitz Phone 2 comes in a single Leica white colour. The phone is exclusive to Japan and will go on sale from November 18, 2022. No doubt, it is a high-end smartphone and will cost around $1,540 which is really high.

Check Also: Xiaomi 12S Ultra to have a full-size Leica camera lens