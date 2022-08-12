In his annual speech event, Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun announced the company’s second foldable phone – the Mix Fold2. Xiaomi has not revealed whether it will be available outside of China or not. But the phone has really impressive specs with a sleek design. Let’s dig into it.

First of all, Mix Fold2 is one of the thinnest folding phones to date. It measures just 5.4mm when unfolded and 11.2mm when it is closed including the camera bump. Moreover, the phone just weighs 262 grams and features a refined Xiaomi-developed hinge that combines alloy and carbon fibre plates alongside a recessed centre structure and compact layer design.

Xiaomi Mix Fold2 is Now Official with Leica Optics

Additionally, the foldable phone has a 6.56-inch AMOLED cover screen upfront with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It has a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone has a 20MP selfie camera housed in a punch hole.

The main 8-inch LTPO2 OLED features a 1914 x 2160 px resolution and a variable 1-120Hz refresh rate. It’s an Eco2 OLED display that removes the polarizer layer for better display transparency while also offering lower power consumption. The main display is HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certified and boats Schott UTG glass for added durability. Peak brightness is rated at 1,300 nits.

Additionally, the phone comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with 12GB RAM and 256GB/1TB of storage. The Mix Fold2 has a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. It runs MIUI Fold 13 over Android 12.

Mix Fold2 comes with Leics optics. The phone has a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS. Mix Fold2 gets Leica Authentic and Vibrant photographic styles as well as a handful of Leica filters. The back also houses a 13MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto module with 2x optical zoom.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 comes in gold and black colours. The 12/256GB variant will cost around CNY 8,999 ($1,340). The 12GB/1TB version will be available for CNY 11,999 ($1,780). The Mix Fold2 will go on sale in China on August 16. The availability and pricing for other markets are not known yet.

