Partnership of Leica and Xiaomi is in Work: Tipster Kacper Skrzypek

According to the Xiaomi tipster Kacper Skrzypek a partnership of Leica and Xiaomi is in work. The Xiaomi tipster has uncovered references that link Chinese MIUI Gallery Editor app to Leica. The reference are related to the different camera results i.e. vlog filters, with monochrome, natural and vivid options

Back in 2018, hand were joined between Leica and Huawei; whose result was seen first in the Huawei P20 series and continued in all the future smartphones. The Huawei P20 series in its camera app offered monochrome images as well as standard, vivid and smooth color filters. It is not the first time that a partnership between a camera brand and an Android OEM has happened. We have witnessed such teaming up between Hasselblad and OnePlus and then it got extended to OPPO; their partnership was focused on color science. A similar teaming-up took place between Zeiss and Vivo, which was seen in Vivo’s high-end devices; the purpose of partnership was focused on portrait photography and reducing light flares.

Here in this partnership there is a twist that in Xiaomi the monochrome images will be found in the the gallery app rather than the camera app. Any further details about the changes that the partnership will bring about in the MIUI camera app performance are not known. From Leica and Xiaomi tie-up we expect more than a few upgrades in color filters.

Xiaomi has not given any statement that will shed light on the terms or the innovations that their partnership with Leica will bring in their photography. The company said that it “had no information to share.”

It is very early to assume about the features we will see in the upcoming Xiaomi devices. With time we will get more information about the details about the partnership. So stay tuned for more news.

