LG Rollable phone is Named as LG Slide & LG Rollable





Through LetsGoDigital, LG has applied trademark purposes within the European Union for the names that include ‘LG Slide’ and ‘LG Rollable.’ The present filings have been categorized below Class 9 that signifies they could be used on the phone. LG has decided to name its first Rollable phone as LG Slide & LG Rollable.

As per the (EUIPO) European Mental Property Workplace, Class 9 has the next products like smartphones, digital contact display screen pens for phones, wearable mobile phones, and earphones for smartphones, digital cell phones, and many others.

LG has decided to name its first Rollable phone as LG Slide & LG Rollable

As we all know, LG is one of many prime ten phone producers, and it will most probably use one of these names for its first rollable phone, which was teased at the LG Wing event held in September. Moreover, the opposite could likely be discarded all together.

The same thing has happened with the LG wing; the company was planning to name the device as LG Swing officially. However, after reports began referring to the mobiles as LG Wing, then in the end company chose the latter as a final name of the device.

According to the report, the new smartphone will make its international debut in March next year because of the latest device to come from LG’s Explorer Project. The new phone could also be the first commercially available rollable device in the world.

Sadly, few people know about the LG Slide/Rollable at this time when it comes to its specs. But if we talk about the design of the product, then it is expected to resemble a standard smartphone when the extended display screen is not in use.

Besides this, if a user wants to benefit from the hidden tablet-sized experience, he may have to pull on one side to extend the display of the phone.

Also Read: LG Rollable TV Goes Official Globally