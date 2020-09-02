LG has released a video, which runs for 30 seconds. In the video, we noticed enough hints such as the LG Rotating Wing smartphone will have a dual-screen form with the main display that rotates clockwise to make a ‘T’ shape.

LG Rotating Wing Smartphone to Land on September 14

We heard a lot of rumors about the upcoming Wing smartphone of LG suggesting that the phone features two separate displays that swivel 90 degrees horizontally to reveal a T-shaped form factor. Now, the new report revealed a launch date which is also confirmed by LG that we’ll see the premiere of its new phone on September 14.

LG also revealed that it is planning to do a partnership with a range of partners that include Qualcomm, search engine Naver and streaming platforms Tubi and Ficto. According to the rumors, the LG Wing will come with a 6.8-inch main screen alongside a 4-inch secondary display with a 1:1 aspect ratio.

The LG Wing is the codename for an upcoming smartphone as it will have a rotating display. This rotation will let you optionally use a landscape-oriented smartphone display with a smaller display underneath.

This upcoming phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset. The camera section of the phone is consists of a 64MP primary camera. It is to be expected that the price of the phone will be almost $1,000.

