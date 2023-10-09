Lord of the Rings: Gollum Apology – Crafted by AI ChatGPT

A new controversy has appeared involving the Lord of Rings: Gollum game developers and OpenAI’s Chatgpt. The former Daedalic staff members have accused that the company’s apology for the game was written by ChatGPT. Daedalic Entertainment posted an apology on Twitter regarding the game’s severe technical glitches. Daedalic highlighted that they were “committed” to launching patches so players could “enjoy the game to its fullest potential.” All of this happened merely a day after the game was launched.

Previously, the Lord of the Rings: Gollum was delayed a few months for “polishing” purposes. Nevertheless, it apparently did not improve much due to it being one of the worst-reviewed game titles of this year.

Furthermore, the former Daedalic staff members argued that the team developing the game was set up to fail. In an interview, the former employees of Daedalic Entertainment talked about everything that went wrong with Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

Furthermore, they made a startling revelation that Dedalic didn’t know about the apology before it went out and publisher Nacon was given the charge of its release. Moreover, the developers declared that the game’s budget was only around 15 million Euros, much lower than what multiple AAA games cost to make.

“There were people working on the game that have been developers for 10, 15, 20 years, and they’re good, but they can’t do magic because they weren’t given the funds,” said former Daedalic senior developer Paul Schulze.

“You can’t just throw more money at something like that, hang on for another year, and then everything will be fine. That’s unrealistic because the game underneath it doesn’t support it.”

