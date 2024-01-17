Leading up to the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event of Samsung, the tech giant made a spectacular impact on the Las Vegas skyline, commandeering the Sphere (Exosphere) for an immersive experience, featuring a special appearance by Marvel’s Doctor Strange.

Collaborating with BBH Singapore, the Sphere (Exosphere) served as a canvas for a sneak peek into the future of mobile technology. It unveils an upcoming feature that promises users the ability to make extraordinary discoveries simply by drawing circles.

Magic in the Air: Samsung and Doctor Strange Enchant the Exosphere Leading to Galaxy Unpacked

Projecting onto the Sphere, the audience was initially greeted by a celestial backdrop, adorned with the words “Samsung Galaxy.” The atmosphere transformed into a dynamic, fiery circle, and to everyone’s surprise, Doctor Strange materialized within the frame. With a flourish, he drew circles, conjuring up a billboard that proudly displayed the words “Las Vegas.”

The mystical display continued as Doctor Strange effortlessly brought forth various elements, from trains to lights, before exiting the frame. The screen then seamlessly transitioned to promote the Disney+ show “What If…?” followed by a captivating message: “A new era is coming with Galaxy.”

In a statement, Sascha Kuntze, Chief Creative Officer at BBH Singapore, likened Galaxy users to the Sorcerer Supreme himself. He also emphasizes the multitude of possibilities at their fingertips. Users will have the power to unlock new worlds with the simplest of actions, ushering in a transformative experience.

In collaboration with the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Samsung orchestrated the grand display, heightening anticipation for the scheduled Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17.

Post-Galaxy Unpacked, BBH Singapore has a series of globally released films in the pipeline. BBH Singapore recently unveiled the first of these films, an official teaser heralding the arrival of Galaxy AI.

In this cinematic journey, the video takes viewers through the evolution of Samsung phones, from the inception of the first model to milestones like the introduction of water-proof phones. It culminates in the unveiling of the new era of Samsung phones, signalling a shift towards innovation and cutting-edge technology. As Samsung prepares to rewrite the rules of mobile technology, the teaser sets the stage for what promises to be a groundbreaking chapter in the Galaxy saga.

You can also have a look at the video;

