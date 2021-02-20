Apple is working on a Magnetic Battery Pack for the next iPhones, which will charge the device wirelessly and hopefully increase the profit of the company as well. Months after the release of the iPhone 12, users are expected to launch this new product.

The Magnetic Battery Pack will be attached with the device on the back of an iPhone using the MagSafe system, which is used to charge all new phones and to pair other accessories like cases and wallets. According to some news, the battery-pack will have an exterior of white rubber. The new accessory will differ from the Apple battery add-ons which previously introduce with iPhones, battery add-ons only gives extra life and is not a fully protective case and charger.

Magnetic Battery Pack Expected as Apple’s New Product for iPhones

The magnetic attachment system proves fairly powerful in the internal testing for the charging device to stay in place, but the development of the accessory was slowed down due to software problems that the iPhone which mistakenly showed that the pack is overheating message.

Due to the development challenges of the new accessory, it could eventually be postponed or discontinued. As reports indicate but a spokesman from Apple refused to comment.

The hardware engineering department of Apple is dedicated to introducing charging accessories. In 2017, AirPower mat announced that it would simultaneously charge an Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods. But, because of problems relating to overheating, it was never launched and canceled its development in 2019.

The information has started appearing for a magnetic battery accessory. According to Developer Steve Moser, a beta version of the upcoming iOS 14.5 software upgrade for Apple included a vague, later deleted reference to a battery pack.

The wireless charger could be a famous accessory for the new MagSafe ecosystem from Apple. Last year, MagSafe Compatibility cases, leather wallets, and a pair of chargers were released.

In the coming year, Apple’s MagSafe technology is expected to become a range of additional products. Bloomberg News has announced that the company will add it this year to redesigned MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs.

