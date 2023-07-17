Man Behind Highly Debated Viral Blue/Black Dress Charged with Wife’s Attempted Murder

I don’t think there will be anyone out there who doesn’t know about the viral blue/black dress. The dress got the attention of millions of people and everyone just debated about the color of the dress. Actually, this picture was posted by a Scottish man who became quite famous over a viral picture back in 2015. According to the latest reports, he has been charged with the attempted murder of his wife.

Do You Remember the Viral Blue/Black Dress?

The Scottish man, Keir Johnston waked to stardom in 2015. He even made an appearance on the popular Ellen DeGeneres show when his mother-in-law’s dress became a hotly debated topic online over its color. It has been famously known as ‘the dress that broke the internet.’ The photo of the dress lined with horizontal strips surfaced everywhere grabbing the attention of many.

Also Check: Sony Signs A 10-Year Deal With Microsoft To Keep Call Of Duty On Playstation (phoneworld.com.pk)

The accused was seen at a Glasgow court for reportedly executing different acts of domestic violence against his wife, Grace. Reports claim that it allegedly led to a murder attempt. The man has denied the accusations however, there is a trial expected in 2024. The 38-year-old Scottish person has been facing allegations of repeated assault. He has been accused of pushing Grace against the wall, brandishing a knife, positioning her in a headlock, striking her, and hauling her out of a bar. Some reports even claim that he used to monitor her wife’s location and finances. Let’s see what happens at the trial. Stay tuned for more updates.

Also Read: Attention Students!!! HEC Announces List Of Illegal & Recognized Universities In Pakistan (phoneworld.com.pk)