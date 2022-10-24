Marvel Snap Video Game Tops Charts Immediately After Release

Marvel has released its new video game, Marvel Snap, on Google Play Store and Apple App store. Soon after the release, the Marvel Snap new video game quickly jumped to the top of the download charts. In recent years, Marvel has made a more concentrated effort in the gaming space with titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and Marvel’s Avengers. All these games are playable across console and PC platforms.

After launching at the beginning of this past week, Marvel Snap has found itself appearing at the top of both the iOS and Android download charts. The new deck-building game features numerous Marvel characters. The official account on Twitter has also confirmed it and thanked the players.

“Thank you for the overwhelming response to Marvel Snap,” said the game’s official account on Twitter. “Remember, this is just the beginning.”

Marvel Snap is a fast-paced card battle game. You can choose members from the Marvel multiverse to build your own superhero team in the game. The developers have further revealed that the game’s launch will unlock a unique variant to help kickstart your collection. iOS devices will unlock a Dan Hipp Iron Man variant, and Android devices will unlock a Max Grecke Hulk variant. You must play on a mobile device to earn the variant.

