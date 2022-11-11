MediaTek Unveils Pentonic 1000 Chip and T800 Modem

MediaTek is best known for its smartphone chipsets, but the company also designs chips for Chromebooks and other smart devices. And it has a successful line of 5G modems, offering an alternative to Qualcomm and Samsung modems. The company has just announced a fast new 5G modem, MediaTek T800. MediaTek further announced the Pentonic 1000 chip for 4K TVs.

MediaTek Pentonic 1000

The company has launched this chip for flagship 4K TVs with up to 120Hz displays. It supports Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail and can even process multiple Dolby Vision streams in parallel. The chip will allow TVs to show up to 8 video streams simultaneously.

It also comes with gaming facilities. It supports Variable Refresh Rate inputs at up to 4K at 144Hz and has Auto Low Latency Mode. Additionally, the chip is ready for some game streaming from the cloud with low-latency Wi-Fi 6/6E connectivity built in.

For video streaming the chipset is among the first to support the upcoming H.266, aka VVC. It also handles the usual HEVC, VP9, AVS3, as well as AV1. Dolby Atmos sound can be paired with Dolby Vision imagery.

The first TVs with the Pentonic 1000 may launch in the first quarter of 2023.

MediaTek T800

The next on the list is the MediaTek T800. It is the successor of the T700. MediTek T800 is a fast, efficient 5G modem. It supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave operations on StandAlone (SA) and Non-StandAlone (NSA) networks. And it can be used in dual-SIM configurations (with dual standby support).

The modem can deliver download speeds of up to 7.9Gbps and upload speeds of up to 4.2Gbps. The T800 fully supports the 4GPP Release-16 specification for 5G along with 4CC carrier aggregation. The modem is built on a power-efficient 4nm node.

