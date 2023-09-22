Tecno just introduced its Phantom V Flip – the company’s first clamshell foldable smartphone. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, it is time to check out the actual specs of the phone. Let’s get started.

First of all, the phone has a circular external OLED screen with two cameras and an LED flash in the ring around it. On the inside, there is a 6.9” foldable LTPO AMOLED display. Moreover, Phantom V Flip comes with the Mediatek Dimensity 8050 chipset with an octa-core CPU that goes as high as 3.0 GHz. It has 256 GB storage and 8 GB RAM along with an extra 8 GB virtual memory.

Meet Tecno’s First Clamshell Foldable Phantom V Flip

Additionally, the 22:9 foldable panel supports a 120 Hz refresh rate and reaches 1,000 nits brightness. The 1.32″ external display offers several widgets and serves notifications. You can use this screen as a viewfinder for shooting selfies with more capable cameras.

There is a 64 MP main camera with a 1/1.73” sensor, f/1.7 aperture lens and PDAF. The other is a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle shooter that also has autofocus.

When unfolded, the device is 171 mm tall and under 7 mm thick. Moreover, the phone has a 4,000 mAh battery. The phone supports 45W wired charging with the adapter provided in the retail box. Tecno claimed only 15 minutes would be enough to fill the battery halfway. The Tecno Phantom V Flip features a custom personal assistant called EllaGPT.

Tecno is offering the phone in two colours – Black and Purple. If we talk about its price, we are not sure yet for the Pakistani market. The phone will cost between $600-$650.