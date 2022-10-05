Meezan Bank wins the ‘Best Company in Financial Category’ award at MAP 37th Corporate Excellence Awards

Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank has been conferred with the top honour in the Financial Sector category at the Management Association of Pakistan’s (MAP) 37th Corporate Excellence Awards ceremony held recently, at Movenpick Hotel, Karachi. The Award recognizes Meezan Bank for its outstanding performance and demonstrating progress and enlightened management practices.

Founding President & CEO of Meezan Bank, Mr. Irfan Siddiqui received the award on behalf of the Bank at the ceremony which brought together senior management, dignitaries, business leaders and eminent personalities from the corporate sector of Pakistan. Also present at the occasion were Meezan Bank’s Senior Management including the Deputy CEO, Mr. Ariful Islam.

This award is a testament to Meezan Bank’s continued leadership in the banking sector. This win also coincides with the Bank’s 25 Year anniversary of providing unparalleled Islamic banking services in the country.

Commenting at the occasion Mr. Irfan Siddiqui expressed his gratitude to Allah (SWT) for His blessings on the entire Bank and thanked the organizers for conferring the Bank with the ‘Best Company in Financial Category’ award. He said, “Since inception to date, Meezan Bank remains one of the fastest growing banks of the country. Throughout this period our teams have remained agile, decisive and innovative in providing Shariah-compliant financial solutions to our customers in a simple and seamless manner. Our approach and commitment towards our Vision of establishing ‘Islamic banking as banking of first choice…’ will further our drive in the journey to make Pakistan Riba-free, InshaAllah.”

The Corporate Excellence Awards were instituted by MAP in 1982 and are divided into Industrial and Financial categories, and Not-For-Profit organizations. Short-listed companies are evaluated on the basis of a detailed financial evaluation and management practices criteria. It is worth mentioning that the financial evaluation covers the period of preceding three years in order to absorb the effects of fluctuations and also to recognize the impact of long-term policies and strategic decisions.

