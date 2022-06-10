Merchants Can Now Tease Forthcoming Product Drops Using Twitter’s Latest Feature

Although Twitter’s future is uncertain, the firm is continuing to create products in numerous important areas of focus, including, as it turns out, e-commerce. Product Drops, a new feature that will allow online merchants to tease their impending product launches, was introduced today by the social media platform as another development of its online shopping ambitions.

Product Drops Feature

Many individuals already use Twitter to talk about product releases, according to the business, both before and after the drop. They could be looking forward to a fresh drop, boasting about how they got the item in question or bemoaning the fact that they didn’t. According to Twitter, the new Product Drop function seeks to empower businesses to participate in the debate.

Merchants can use Product Drops to produce a unique type of tweet that features both text and graphics to highlight the item. The retailer can write their advertising tweet as usual and include product images, but they’ll also be able to include information on when the product will be available for purchase. Users who click on this tweet are brought to the Product Details Page, where they may get all of the data needed to make a decision, including the product description, price, and photographs. They can also look at what others are stating about the product by clicking on the hashtag.

There’s also a “Remind Me” button that Twitter users may utilize to get a reminder when the Product Drop goes live.

Because the new feature is included within a tweet, Twitter allows users to interact with it, in the same way, they would with every other tweet: by liking it, retweeting it, tweeting it, sharing it by DM (direct message) or text, or bookmarking it for later use. When users go to send a response to the tweet, a popup appears that urges them to “join the conversation” and allows them to add a pre-filled hashtag.

How Users will Get Notification?

According to Twitter, the message can potentially be promoted using the company’s ad capabilities for even more exposure.

On launch day, customers who set a note for the Product Drop would receive an in-app message 15 minutes just before the drop and again at the moment of the drop on their Notifications tab.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Elon Musk’s takeover, a source reported that Twitter has been reorganizing internally to concentrate more of its efforts on short-term user growth. As a result, more ambitious projects, such as Spaces and Communities, may be pushed to the sidelines. It’s also unclear what Musk’s acquisition will signify for Twitter’s future commerce initiatives.

