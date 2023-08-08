Trusted Partner Program is an integral part of our efforts to enhance our policies, compliance processes, and products in order to keep our users safe on our platforms, according to Meta. Nevertheless, according to some dependable partners, Meta neglects its primary initiative, leaving it substantially deficient in resources, short of workers, and prone to “operational failures” as a result.

This is one of the primary allegations made in a report that was released on Wednesday by the nonprofit media organization Internews. The Trusted Partner program is made up of 465 different civil society and human rights organizations from all around the world. It is intended to offer them a channel specifically designed for reporting problematic and potentially hazardous content to Facebook and Instagram. Some examples of this kind of content include death threats, hacked accounts, and encouragement of violence. Meta guarantees that these reports will be prioritized and escalated as soon as possible.

However, Internews asserts that some participants are subjected to the same conditions as regular users, including having to wait months for responses to a report, being ignored, and feeling alienated due to inadequate and generic communication. The study indicates that response times are unpredictable, and in some instances, Meta does not react at all or provide any reason. It is said that this applies even to content with a high degree of temporal sensitivity, such as significant threats and demands for violence.