Meta Introduces New Features on Instagram Reels for Creators

Instagram Reels are getting a handful of new features to empower creators to express creativity, connect with the audience and earn a living.
First of all, creators can now find out what’s trending on Reels. Meta has added a dedicated feature for creators to discover the latest trends, including the top trending songs on Reels. Creators can now see how many times the audio has been used, tap in to use it or save the audio for future use.
Additionally, creators are able to see what the top trending topics and hashtags are on Reels to inform their own content. Another improvement Meta added is a feature to make it easier for creators to edit reels on Instagram. The company brings together video clips, audio, stickers, and text on a unified editing screen. This makes it easier to align and time elements of your reel to the right moments in a more visual way.
Meta also announced the addition of more tools in future updates. This is available globally, across both iOS and Android devices.
The third feature is the addition of two new metrics to improve Reels insights to help creators better understand how their content is performing. The two metrics are total watch time and average watch time.
Moreover, Meta added a new way to see how reels are contributing to creators’ growth. Creators will now receive a notification with new followers from their reels.
Lastly, Meta has been improving and expanding gifts on Reels. Meta plans to bring gifts to even more creators with upcoming expansions to more markets. Australia, Canada, France, Mexico, New Zealand and the UK will get this feature in the coming weeks.
Meta is also adding a new feature to show creators which fans have sent them a gift so creators can recognise their supporters.
