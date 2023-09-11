Meta has been snapping up AI training chips and building out data centres in order to create a more powerful AI model to rival OpenAI’s GPT-4. The company reportedly plans to begin training the new large language model early in 2024. The company will then push for it to once again be free for companies to create AI tools with.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Meta has been buying more Nvidia H100 AI-training chips. The company is beefing up its infrastructure so that it won’t need to rely on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform to train the new chatbot. The company reportedly assembled a group to build the model.

Meta is Reportedly Working on A New AI Model to Rival GPT-4

Some previous leaks have revealed that Meta is testing an Instagram chatbot with 30 personalities. It sounds a lot like the unannounced AI “personas” the company will launch this month.

Meta has reportedly dealt with heavy AI researcher turnover over computing resources split between multiple LLM projects this year. It also faces heavy competition in the generative AI space. OpenAI said in April that it wasn’t training a GPT-5 and “won’t for some time.”

On the other hand, Apple has reportedly been dumping millions of dollars daily into its own “Ajax” AI model. Google and Microsoft have been expanding the use of AI in their productivity tools. Google wants to use generative AI in Google Assistant. Amazon also has generative AI initiatives underway.

