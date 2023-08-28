Meta launched the beta test for Horizon Worlds on mobile devices, which will provide another access point into its VR social environment. Horizon Worlds on mobile will function much like gaming apps, with users able to control their avatar on-screen and interact with VR players.

The introduction of Horizon Worlds on mobile will enable a lot more people to engage in Meta’s advanced digital environment. Meta is hoping that people will soon engage via their avatars in all-new ways, for an increasing amount of activities. They will then usher in the broader metaverse experience, and encourage expanded VR take-up.

Meta Launches Beta Test of Horizon Worlds on Mobile Devices

By interacting via mobile, Meta is looking to lean into how the next generation of consumers is accustomed to conducting their everyday social interactions. Kids don’t ride their bikes to meet up at the local park like they used to. However, the majority of their interactions with friends are now online.

Meta is working to launch its next-level Quest 3 headset soon. Most likely, the company will also launch the Horizon mobile app at just the same time.

On Android devices, you can launch Meta Horizon Worlds directly from the Meta Quest Android app. Simply tap the Menu tab, and then the Worlds icon to see what worlds you can play. You can also visit horizon.meta.com from your Android mobile browser.

On iOS devices, you can launch Meta Horizon Worlds by visiting horizon.meta.com from your mobile browser.

