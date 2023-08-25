Meta Launches Own AI Code-Writing Tool: Code Llama

Meta has released a tool called Code Llama which is built on top of its Llama 2 large language model. The new tool will generate new code and debug human-written work. Code Llama will use the same community license as Llama 2 and is free for research and commercial use.

The new tool can create strings of code from prompts or complete and debug code when pointed to a specific code string. In addition to the base Code Llama model, the company released a Python-specialized version called Code Llama-Python. There is another version called Code Llama-Instrct which can understand instructions in natural language. According to Meta, each specific version of Code Llama is not interchangeable. The company does not recommend the base Code Llama or Code Llama-Python for natural language instructions.

“Programmers are already using LLMs to assist in a variety of tasks, ranging from writing new software to debugging existing code,” Meta said in a blog post. “The goal is to make developer workflows more efficient so they can focus on the most human-centric aspects of their jobs.”

Meta claims Code Llama performed better than publicly available LLMs based on benchmark testing but did not specifically name which models it tested against. The company said Code Llama scored 53.7 per cent on the code benchmark HumanEval. Moreover, it was able to accurately write code based on a text description.

The company will release three sizes of Code Llama. Its smallest size fits on a single GPU for more low-latency projects.

