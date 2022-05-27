Meta New Privacy Policy Includes Visuals to make it easier to Understand

Privacy is one of the most vital issues these days, especially when most of us and information related to us is online. Facebook having 3 billion active users, was also prone to Cambridge Analytica which leaked the information of thousands of people. Also, the social media company was indulged in many more scandals that were also related to the leakage of personal data of people. After all, these people were quite interested in knowing Facebook’s privacy policy, however, since it is a lengthy policy it’s quite hard to understand. Yesterday, Meta revealed that it had redesigned and reworded its privacy policy to make it easier for people to understand. Meta New Privacy Policy now includes videos and images instead of large texts to make it easier to understand.

The changes in the updated policy will go live on July 26. In order to notify most of the users, the company will show a notification at the top of their feed to reveal this updated privacy policy.

Meta New Privacy Policy Makes User Interaction Better

The parent company Meta Revealed that the changes are for Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. Other than this, other apps which are owned by Meta such as WhatsApp, Workplace, or Messenger Kids will have their own privacy policies.

Other than this, Meta is also working on a new privacy tool that lets users decide who can see their Facebook posts. With this feature, people can select the default audience.

With these features, Facebook is trying to make it clear about the overall data it collects and shares with advertisers. Other than this other social media companies are also working on ways to make their privacy better.

