Meta Reveals AR/VR Hardware Roadmap for the Next Four Years

Meta announced AR/VR roadmap for the next four years. The company plans to reveal the first pair of smart glasses with a display in 2025. The company will also launch a neural interface smartwatch designed to control them.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed that its first pair of full-fledged AR glasses will be widely used as mobile phones and will launch in 2027. Meta shared the details with thousands of employees in Meta’s Reality Labs division during a roadmap presentation of its AR and VR efforts. Meta revealed its plan to keep investing in consumer hardware after a series of setbacks and broader cost-cutting across the company.

With regards to the VR roadmap, Meta’s flagship Quest 3 headset is coming later this year. The company claims that it will be two times thinner, twice powerful, and cost slightly more than the $400 Quest 2. Like the recently announced Quest Pro, it will feature mixed reality experiences prominently.

Mark Rabkin, the company’s vice president for VR, told employees during the presentation that Meta has sold nearly 20 million Quest headsets to date.

Meta’s Quest 3 is coming this year. Quest 2 was much more expensive and the upcoming VR device will be $400 more expensive. Let’s see whether the users will show interest to buy such an expensive device.

