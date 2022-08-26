Meta is finally rolling out a must-have feature very soon. According to some latest reports, Meta is planning to build a customer service division, which will be able to help users “who have had posts or accounts removed unexpectedly.”

Meta to Create a Customer Service Division For Content Complaints

It is not clear yet when Meta will introduce this facility as that plan is in the early stages. The reports claim that Meta’s plans were at least partially driven by insight from its Oversight Board, which handles requests from users to appeal the company’s content decisions. The board has repeatedly said that Meta should be more transparent in the way it communicates with users about its decisions.

No doubt, the introduction of this service could solve a long-running headache for many when they will be able to talk to customer service representatives. Currently, users who lose access to their accounts — either through hacking or wrongful suspensions — have few options available to get them back. But these options are so confusing that people end up taking help from others, like hiring legal services or even hackers to try and get their accounts back. They often plead with executives and journalists on social media to help them regain their accounts.

The company didn’t share specifics on how the customer service division would operate or would be eligible for help. We will get more information about it in the coming days.

