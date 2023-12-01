Metro Offers Amazing Discounts on these A series Samsung Smartphones

Metro has been serving Pakistanis with quality products for more than a decade now. Whether we talk about the physical retail stores or the online store, it is committed to providing quality and offers amazing discounts on a wide range of products every now and then. Lately, the company has offered amazing discounts on two high-demand Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy A04 and the Galaxy A54. So, all those who want to purchase these phones should hurry up and visit the Metro official website to avail the amazing discounts.

1) Samsung A04:

Model Discounted Price at Metro (PKR) Original price (PKR) Samsung A04 25,900/-. 35,500/-.

Key Features:

Display:

Type: PLS LCD

Size: 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.3% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)

Performance:

Operating System: Android 12, upgradable to Android 13, One UI Core 5.0

Chipset: Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Memory:

Internal Storage: 64 GB

RAM: 4 GB

Main Camera:

Dual Setup: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF+2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Features: LED flash

Video: 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera: Single: 5 MP, f/2.2

Battery:

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

2) Samsung A54:

Model Discounted Price at Metro (PKR) Original price (PKR) Samsung A54 137,900/-. 171,900/-.

Key Features:

Display:

Type: Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM)

Size: 6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)

Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Performance:

Operating System: Android 13, upgradable to Android 14, One UI 6

Chipset: Exynos 1380 (5 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G68 MP5

Memory:

Internal Storage: 256 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Main Camera:

Triple Setup: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS+12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm+5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

Features: LED flash, panorama, HDR

Video: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@480fps

Selfie Camera: Single: 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm

Battery Information:

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Validity of the Offer:

The discounts are only valid from December 1 to December 4 at online Metro stores. So, hurry up and order your favorite smartphones.

