At this very moment, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is generating a lot of buzz in the media because its official launch is only a month or two away. The leak that occurred today is said to have revealed all of the versions of the upcoming S24 series, which disproved an earlier report that the Ultra model had 16 GB of RAM.

Ice Universe, a leaker, claims that Samsung will not release a variation of the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 16 GB of RAM. It has been claimed that the business will continue to provide its top-tier flagship device with the same configurations of 8GB and 12GB RAM, just as it did the previous year. As we move farther down the list, it is anticipated that the Galaxy S24 Plus will be available in both 8GB and 12GB RAM version options. In the meantime, the standard Galaxy S24 has a maximum of 8 GB of RAM.

It would appear that the Galaxy S23 Plus, which is currently in the center of the pack, will be the only one to receive a memory update in the coming year, with a model that has 12 GB of storage space. In the previous iteration of the Galaxy S23 Plus, the only RAM choice available was the 8GB model.

It is interesting to note that the tipster Revegnus says that Samsung was in fact doing experiments with a prototype of the Galaxy S23 Ultra that had 16 GB of RAM. However, it appears that the firm has decided to cancel the prototype before the phone goes into full production.

