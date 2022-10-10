A few months ago, Microsoft unveiled an upgraded Microsoft Defender for its customers. The purpose of this service was to give the Microsoft family a more robust and secure experience. The Defender would provide advice and recommendations. It would periodically upgrade the security of a device. Contrarily, according to a survey done by a renowned software business, Avanan, Defender is having difficulty preserving its reputation as hackers continue to gain access to user data through various techniques.

The attackers first establish they can circumvent the defender. This is accomplished by employing test attacks prior to launching the primary attack against the target. These test attacks teach hackers how to circumvent the Defender without directly engaging it.

As per the source, over 18.8% of emails were able to escape Microsoft Defender after analyzing more than 3 million in a single week. The software business speculates that the cause for this number could be related to cybercriminals improving their game.

Microsoft Defender Finds it Tough to Deal with Next-Gen Hackers

This is why it is incorrect to argue that Defender is becoming weaker, as it is the cybercriminals who are stepping up their game by discovering new ways to gain access to the inboxes of their victims.

According to the survey study, attacks have been more frequent since the introduction of COVID-19, resulting in a global lockdown. The source further entails that phishers are approaching their victims with confusing and evasive emails. Escalating the frequency of emails claiming refunds or bogus purchases that can entice victims to click on the attached links, leading them directly into the hacker’s trap.

Overviewing harmful emails or emails that are assumed to be spam is currently impacting the productivity of a number of businesses. The source entails that email management has eaten more than 23 percent of working hours. Another company reported spending about 104 days per year researching spam or what they believed to be malicious communications. As a result, businesses have difficulty addressing other crucial concerns.

