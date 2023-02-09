Microsoft Edge to get Adobe Acrobat PDF Support

Advertisement

In order to provide people with more vibrant graphics, Adobe Acrobat PDF engine is coming to Microsoft Edge this year. This news was announced by Microsoft and Adobe and they revealed that Edge’s built-in PDF reader will use the Adobe Acrobat PDF engine.

Advertisement

According to both companies, this shift will result in higher fidelity, more accurate colors and graphics, and improved security. Other than this, the feature is said to bring better security and accessibility.

While telling about this, dobe SVP and GM Ashley Still said:

Advertisement

“PDF is essential for modern business, accelerating productivity in a world where automation and collaboration are more critical than ever. “By bringing the global standard in PDF experience to Microsoft Edge and the billion-plus Windows users worldwide, Adobe and Microsoft are using our joint heritage and expertise in productivity to take an important step forward in making modern, secure, and connected work and life a reality.”

Other than these improvements, it was was revealed that the new Adobe powered PDF experience will be same as current offerings and users will not have to face any issue. Other than this, additional capabilities such as editing text and images, and converting PDFs to other file formats, will also be available but they will only be open to those that sign up for an Acrobat subscription.

Also Read: Adobe’s Upcoming AI Project Will take Image Compositing to a Next Level: Report