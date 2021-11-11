Microsoft gift card: Company emailing you cards worth of $10 and even $100

It’s November, which means the holiday season has officially begun, and Microsoft appears to be celebrating by sending out Microsoft gift card through email. We’ve seen a few accounts on Twitter of folks receiving legitimate Microsoft emails offering $10 or $100 gift cards.

It’s unclear who qualifies for the gift cards or how Microsoft chooses recipients. Whether you have a Microsoft account or have signed up to receive Microsoft emails, check your inbox to see if you’ve received a gift from the firm.

I wouldn’t have bothered to check the email I use for my Xbox live account if I didn’t see this tweet. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/SYFoCcduQT — Christian Cerda (@_cerdafied_) November 10, 2021

Are Xbox and Microsoft gift card same?

The cards function in the same way. You can use your balance at the Microsoft Store online, on Windows, and on Xbox once it’s been redeemed to your Microsoft account.

How can you use gift cards at Microsoft store?

Select the See more menu in Microsoft Store (located next to the Search box on the upper right side of the page). Choose Redeem a code from the drop-down menu. Sign in to the Microsoft account on which you wish to redeem the code if you haven’t previously. Select Redeem after entering the 25-character code.

If you were fortunate enough to receive a gift card, there are a variety of new Microsoft items to choose from. In September, Microsoft unveiled a slew of new Surface products that may pique your interest.