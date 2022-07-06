Microsoft is releasing Outlook Lite soon

With the entry of every new feature and update, the competition in the market increases. Many new low-end mobiles and other devices don’t support the smooth functioning of the operating system. Android tough works very well and gets adopted by all smartphones but few devices may not handle the operating system as well as the app. This gives an opportunity for new entrants in the market. Many manufacturing companies are bringing in their Lite versions which support the smooth functioning of the operating system and apps, and consume less storage. Microsoft has also availed this opportunity and will be releasing the new Outlook Lite soon in the coming month.

Microsoft 365 road map has shown a new Lite version of Outlook which is under work at the moment. Rumors are at the end of the month, the new version will be released for Android users as it is an Android app. The new version of outlook offers a smaller app size but very fast performance for low-end devices. The good part is that it will work on any network so there is no tension between the area and locality.

It is also in the air that this app already exists in a few countries so this time company must be thinking about the broader release. This new entrant will surely pose great competition on Gmail Go. Gmail Go is the watered-down version of Gmail that offers a smaller app size and consumes less storage. It is performing very well as last year it got more than 500 million downloads on the Play Store. Though Gmail Go is not available to a large number of Android users and it only goes with Android Go devices still it showed great success. Microsoft surely sensed the Gmail Go success and reproduced the same concept in form of Outlook Lite and now will soon be launching it for many countries.

As Outlook is one of the most popular and well-used emails on Android so it is expected that people will surely like the new version. Microsoft is looking forward to getting more users on board its email service.

