Microsoft Office for Android Introduces an Option to Capture Voice Recordings

Microsoft office is one of the widely used platforms and its mobile app is highly useful as we can view and edit all the important documents without opening our laptops. Last month, Microsoft office brought a bunch of features, facilitating users with more reliable experiences than before. In the May, MS office app got dark mode support and now its Android version is getting another feature: the ability to capture voice recordings.

This feature provides a promising experience to users with Live speech-to-text Transcription. This feature is more advance than what we previously used to do i.e; sending simple voice memos. While the feature is a big addition to the MS family, the company has added more benefits like synced text highlighting during playback and the ability to share content by exporting it to other Microsoft 365 apps and services. Currently, this feature is only available for Microsoft 365 subscribers.

It allows the partition and transcription of input from one speaker to another.

How does the Capture Voice Recordings feature work?

Open the Microsoft Office App on an Android device

Click on the “+” button placed at the bottom of the Home tab

A pop-down menu will appear, click voice to launch the voice capture experience just below the Quick capture option

Now speak to record and tap the done button when you are finished. This recorded note will be saved as a voice card.

To review your recording, select the respective voice card for playback with text highlighting.

This ability to capture voice recording is rolling out to all those users who have selected English as their language so you might be receiving it soon as well.

Also Read: HEC Offers Free MS Office Certifications for University Faculty & Students



