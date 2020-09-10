Microsoft Surface Duo Ad Reveals a Folding Device

Are you excited to get hands-on experience to the long-awaited foldable phone Surface Duo? The device is going on sale tomorrow. The company has released a new video, Microsoft Surface Duo Ad, showing the working of the device. The 360-degree hinge is the kind when we talk about the device offering versatile setups.

Microsoft Surface Duo Ad- Device to Launch Today

The device has sleek hardware and fluidity with which the hinge will efficiently operate. The device can either fold all the way back or stop at any angle in which one can fit according to the task that is to be carried on with the hand. A user needs to unfold the whole device back to get the device back to the actual shape. Its quite weird but soon you will get used to it.

The new Surface Duo launches September 10th. Open two screens and open new possibilities. https://t.co/j0k7XHdlJ3 #DoOneBetter pic.twitter.com/0G5tvXiiCp — Microsoft Surface (@surface) September 8, 2020

The price of Microsoft Surface, a folding device is $1,399 and will be available in 128 or 256GB trims. Are you going to buy the device? If yes let us know in the comments section below.

