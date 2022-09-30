Microsoft Swiftkey Will Soon Say Goodbye To iPhones

According to the latest reports, we have come to know that Microsoft is planning to delist its SwiftKey predictive keyboard from the iOS App Store on October 5th. This piece of news came in the form of an email to Senior Contributing Editor Mary Jo Foley replying to a query regarding why the iOS app hasn’t received an update in over a year. So, it means that Microsoft Swiftkey will soon say goodbye to iPhone users.

Company Plans To Delist Microsoft Swiftkey From iOS App Store

Let’s have a look at that:

“As of October 5, support for SwiftKey iOS will end and it will be delisted from the Apple App Store. Microsoft will continue support for SwiftKey Android as well as the underlying technology that powers the Windows touch keyboard. For those customers who have SwiftKey installed on iOS, it will continue to work until it is manually uninstalled or a user gets a new device. Please visit Support.SwiftKey.com for more information.”

The above statement is actually from Chris Wolfe, Director of Product Management at SwiftKey. The announcement has come just a week before the app is scheduled to be delisted from the iOS App Store. The company has given no reason to users. So, we can only speculate why Microsoft is consigning their long-running keyboard app to a slow death. Do you have any idea?