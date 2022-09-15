Microsoft Teams app incorporates remixed ringtone from TikTok

TikTok is very famous these days. This is evident since most of the apps are copying its features like just recently Instagram and Facebook launched TikTok-inspired reels. Seem like Microsoft also liked TikTok videos so much since it has put a remixed version of the team’s ringtone into Microsoft Teams app.

Teams ringtone remix was created by Calum Newton, who’s also famous as CandyMoore.mp3 on TikTok. This remix was created by mixing some funky vocals by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and electronic dance music. One can hear this sound when your boss wants to talk to you and you want to get lively.

Microsoft has dropped the Bill Gates vocal for the right reasons for teams but the end results are almost the same as TikTok. Even Microsoft’s official TikTok account has commented “we like it Picasso” on the video.

Surbhi Lohia, product manager from Microsoft Teams explained:

“Calum Newton, who goes by CandyMoore.mp3 on social media, created an incredible remix of the ringtone, so we reached out and asked him to create a version that we could share with you. His remix is now available for users to customize their Teams experience, and it hits hard enough to make you want to dance.”

One can listen to the remixed ringtone by going to settings and then ‘call’s in the Teams. After that one needs to select “Remix” from the ringtone drop-down menu. This option should appear on both desktop and web versions of Microsoft Teams today and if you are not able to see it, you need to update the desktop app.

