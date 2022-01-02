Apple issued an urgent warning for iPad and iPhone users due to looming privacy and security concerns. Due to security threats, millions of iOS devices are at risk. Apple developer Kosta Eleftheriou announced that the App Store is home to a number of illegal movie streaming services.

Millions of iOS Devices are at Risk – Check Your Phone’s Security

There are many apps containing movie trailers and photo filters to fool users. The apps encourage users to enter codes or share the app to unlock more functions. There are also premium subscription tiers in apps that run through Apple Pay, of which Apple gets a 15-30 per cent cut.

Eleftheriou said the negative reviews also indicate that these apps are illegal as they have been available on the App Store for months. He further said that ads for the apps were promoted using social media influencers with “millions” of followers to promote them.

According to him,

“Although Apple doesn’t control its app store, these apps have had over 2 million downloads and are now generating ~ 16,000 / day, or about $ 6 million a year,”.

A legal war has also been in process from quite some time. Legal documents in the ongoing “Eric Vs Apple” process, Eric Friedman, director of the company’s Risk and Fraud Engineering Algorithms [FEAR] department, called the App Store security, knife to the point. Friedman said the App Store review process is more like the pretty lady who greets you at the Hawaiian airport than the drug dog.

Eleftheriou has also sued Apple in court, claiming the company copied its Apple Watch app, FlickType. However, the discoveries on the App Store have made iPhone and iPad users more observant about their devices.

