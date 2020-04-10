The Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry offered support to the Ministry of Information and Technology to enhance the provision to enhance Broadband Internet connectivity across Pakistan.

Mr Chaudhry focused on the need for e-governance in the contemporary circumstances during an online conversation titled ‘Role of Ministry of Science and Technology amid COVID-19’ organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute.

In reply to a question, Fawad told that the prime minister would soon proclaim the inclusion of doctors and paramedical personnel in the government’s Shuhada package if anyone of them dies while treating COVID-19 patients.

Minister Calls for Support to Enhance Broadband Internet Connectivity

Furthermore, he told that the science and technology ministry could help create testing kits, ventilators, personal protective equipment and hand sanitisers in its capacity. He asked the private sector to work in collaboration with the public sector in this regard.

Fawad told that “The ministry’s doors are open for public policy think tanks like SDPI to come forward and enhance the scope of research and development in policy responses,”.

As the harvesting season is going to start in the country, Mr Chaudhry said the ministry is striving to provide technology to make affordable sanitisers at a huge scale to be used for secure agricultural operations and construction workers along with other industries.

check out? Top 13 Highest Paying Jobs in Pakistan

SDPI Executive Director Abid Qaiyum Suleri told that the war against the coronavirus requires to be fought on many fronts, and one of the most significant fronts is science and technology. From the manufacturing of testing kits to ventilators, and from examining the quality of available sanitisers in the market to their production at budget prices, the role of the Ministry of Science and Technology is essential.

Along with it, Mr Chaudhry posted on Twitter that the Engineering Council and the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (Drap) have received new designs for ventilators.