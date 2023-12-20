Minister Umar Saif to Inaugurate Pakistani Hajj App Today

Pilgrimage (Hajj) to Makkah is the fifth pillar of Islam and holds the utmost importance. To transform and streamline the pilgrimage experience, the National Information Technology Board (NITB) has developed the Pakistan Hajj App. The Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Aneeq Ahmed, and the Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom, Dr. Umar Saif, will be inaugurating the Hajj app today at a launch event that will take place at the NITB office in Islamabad.

The mobile app seeks to facilitate pilgrims during their journey to Saudi Arabia. As per the sources, the Hajj App will revolutionize complaint management and provide timely and relevant information to pilgrims. Moreover, the app will be equipped with real-time tracking features, leading to a hassle-free and secure Hajj for all participants.

The main goal of the app is to empower pilgrims by enabling them to provide independent reviews and feedback about their Hajj experience. This app follows the approach of successful models seen in the housing and hospitality sectors. In addition, this digital feedback system allows pilgrims to offer insights on different aspects of Hajj operations and facilities, which would lead to transparency and accountability.

Sources further informed me that NITB is also developing a web portal to facilitate pilgrims in addition to the mobile app. Moreover, a team of experts is dedicated to upgrading the Hajj operations of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, ensuring a seamless integration of digital solutions into the sacred pilgrimage process.

