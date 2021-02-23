National Information Technology Board (NITB) has announced on Twitter that the Ministry of Defence is going to implement an e-office by the end of March 2021. On the direction of the Secretary (DP), this Ministry is actively working on the implementation of the E-Office (e-Filing) System in MoPD and its DPEs to achieve the Govt’s vision of e-Governance.

Ministry of Defence Implements E-Office Filing Suite

Another #digital milestone achieved Team @NationalITBoard meets with heads of 10 attached departments of the Defence Production Division (HIT, RDE, NRTC, POF WAH, PAC KAMRA, KARACHI SHIPYARD, DHDP, IOB, & DGMP) on the agenda to implement

E-Office by the end of March2021. pic.twitter.com/oz0HLmT1dm — National Information Technology Board (@NationalITBoard) February 23, 2021

See Also: NITB’s COVID19 App Gets Radius Alert Feature to Check COVID Free Zone

Another digital milestone achieved Team NationalITBoard meets with heads of 10 attached departments of the Defence Production Division (HIT, RDE, NRTC, POF WAH, PAC KAMRA, KARACHI SHIPYARD, DHDP, IOB, & DGMP) on the agenda to implement E-Office by the end of March 2021.

The departments of Defence Production Division who will get e-office includes,

HIT

RDE

NRTC

POF WAH

PAC KAMRA

KARACHI SHIPYARD

DHSP

IOB

DGMP

E-Office is an app developed by NITB. It helps the Government departments to go paperless. It is aimed at improving internal efficiencies in an organization through electronic administration. Basically, it is a digital workplace solution that replaces the existing method of manual handling of files and documents with an efficient electronic system. Moreover, the app can update and share files with other relevant users.

Check Also: NITB Requests Public to Give Feedback on Launching Pakistan’s First International Payment Gateway