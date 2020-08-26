The local app ‘City Islamabad’ generated 50M in 6 months

City Islamabad application has received a record Rs50 million revenue in 6 months since it has been introduced by the Islamabad government, says the National Information Technology Board (NITB).

In a press release issued here on Saturday, NITB clarified that the revenue came from numerous citizen applicants who, with a single button, opted to access the services provided in this case.

Team Lead Digital Solutions Head Sarmad disclosed that, at the present, NITB has launched a total of 39 portal applications out of which 18 are on-board and operational. Besides that, 82 websites are also being built for easy knowledge access from almost every government agency, Sarmad said.

Nevertheless, the press release of the National Information Technology Board (NITB) also claimed that the CIty Islamabad application races up to the mark and turned out to be phenomenal both in terms of input and revenue generation.

The press release states that department and software developers are observing stringent guidelines, and all security checking is done to insure there there is no loophole left at the device or infrastructural level, which may lead to a falling prey by exposing sensitive details and data on our people.

The program was launched live on March 28, 2020 and so far a cumulative number of downloads have reached 73,430 on android devices and 9,291 on Apple iOS devices. Such figures are only from Islamabad, which clearly indicates the citizens’ increasing confidence in this program, the press release says.