It’s been more than a month that we all are in quarantine and that is just for our own safety. Mistore.pk also wants you to stay at home and don’t go out as it really does care about your safety. This is the reason, it has decided to launch a mind-boggling Sale for its fans. So, they can get their favourite product at their own home.

Mistore.pk Brings Mind-Boggling Sale

Through, BRING MI HOME sale Mistore.pk, you can order your favourite MI products from Mistore.pk and BRING MI HOME on discounted prices. You can get up to 88% discount on Mi Products bought from Mistore.pk. The sale will be starting on April 22, 2020 till April 26, 2020 only on www.mistore.pk

There are 3 categories of BRING MI HOME sale:

CRAZY DEAL SUPER DEALS BEST SELLERS

Crazy deal:

Mistore.pk is offering mindboggling 80% to 88% discount on its top-notch products in this category. The crazy discount makes this deal Crazy deal with 80% to 88%- that is itself justifying the name of the category.

Super deal:

Mistore.pk is offering breathtaking 70% to 77% off in this category on unprecedented and great valued Xiaomi products. This category called SUPER DEAL as it includes super products.

Bestsellers:

The last category is offering premium Xiaomi products, best sellers of Xiaomi. Mistore.pk is offering 33% to 67% discount in this category which is making this category stopper in this sale.

