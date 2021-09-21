Mobile services across Pakistan will remain suspended on September 27, 2021, due to Chehlum processions. This news was announced by Sheikh Rasheed, Federal Interior Minister. This decision is taken due to security reasons in specified areas of all the cities across the country. He also informed that the government has decided to deploy civil armed forces across the provinces to provide better security throughout Pakistan.

While Sheikh Rasheed did not confirm exact timings, the cellular services — particularly in areas through which processions pass — are expected to remain suspended from morning till 6 pm on both days. He also added that a specific notification had been issued by the government.

There are 511 madrassahs and 1,000 mosques in Islamabad, and security forces and the police are in touch with them.

Mobile Services to Remain Suspended on September 27

While talking about Jamia Hafsa, a women’s seminary located near Lal Masjid, Sheikh Rasheed said: “One of these madrassas always gives us trouble, referring to the incident involving the hoisting of the Taliban flag on its roof. He further added that “The government’s focus is always to indulge in dialogue and negotiations to resolve matters such as these, and this is our strategy for the future as well”.

Sheikh Rasheed also talked about he NewZealand’s last-minute withdrawal in which he said that “The news left fans upset but a day will come when all international teams will play in Pakistan.” He also revealed that for the very first time cabinet provided New Zealand armed security. He also revealed that the offices deployed for the team were more than the entire force in the foreign country. He said that the agencies in Pakistan are working to the best of their capabilities.

While for the last few years, suspending mobile phone services during such special occasions or processions have become a normal thing but citizens and telecom operators are not happy about it and request the government to opt for some other way instead of making communication with each other impossible during such days.

