Pakistan hits 181M mobile and 100M broadband subscribers

According to the latest figures released by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday to commemorate World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, Pakistan now has over 181 million telephone subscribers and over 100 million broadband subscribers (WTISD).

Pakistan was ranked 76th out of 100 countries in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Inclusive Internet Index 2020 last year, slipping into the bottom quartile of the global rankings.

The index compares countries based on their internet accessibility, affordability, importance, and willingness to use it. Facebook commissioned the annual survey. The total teledensity, or the number of telephone contacts per hundred people residing in a given region of Pakistan, is 85 percent, according to the telecommunications authority.

Furthermore, the PTA stated that Pakistan’s digital infrastructure had proved its resiliency during the covid-19 pandemic, which saw unparalleled bandwidth demand.

“Under the direction of the PTA, telecom providers launched a number of initiatives to assist customers, including providing discounted services and temporary updates at minimal or no expense, as well as delivering critical health alerts directly to subscribers’ cell phones. Also, Mountaineers and trekking clubs can rely on smartphone service and internet connections to keep in touch with their family and help in emergency situations”, according to the PTA.