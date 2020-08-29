Monitor Your Loved Ones with Realme New Features “Remote Guard”

Initially, Realme phones arrived with ColorOS, but when the Android 10 launched, Realme introduced Realme UI. Still ColorOS by default feature, but company has been working hard add new innovative features. Since its first version,vRealme UI has new features based on user feedback.New features for “Remote Guard” has just been revealed.

Mostly Chinese based Android smartphone have parental control option in it.Parents and families may track their children / their children with the use of these settings.With the introduction of ColorOS 6, OPPO introduced its “Remote Guard” implementation. This function was inherited from the realm user interface as it is based on ColorOS. But rather than OPPO, realme is the first company to launch new feature for this serivce on its platform of Chinese community forum. (Reports says)

Realme Announces New Features For “Remote Guard” Parental Control Settings In Realme UI

The software for Remote Guard now updated according to the report from the brand. Now users can add many trustees and even cameras may give essential information to their families. Additionally, trustee phone numbers can also add as SOS-contact so the guards can conveniently make calls in case of an emergency.

The app has a new design that displays the person who is in charge of the ward at the time as Remote Guard help several guardians now. In addition, the guardians will track the mobile use of their unit. They also have access to a dashboard with smartphone data.

Parents and families can often restrict the use of their wards by restricting access to applications and games. Furthermore, parents may now recognize the position of their wards through realtime monitoring of the location. The service also prevents fake calls and SMS spam, automatically.

However, most Chinese OEMs have parental control setups in their Android skin like a realme. But in the global version of the smartphone app, they don’t have them. But other than Chinese market there is less possibility of the above mentioned features being made available.

