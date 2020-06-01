OPPO, one of the leading and popular global smartphone brand, announced the rollout plan of its official version of the ColorOS 7 operating system which is based on Android 10 for Pakistan. Since the month of April, OPPO users have been starting to recieve the official version of the operating system, ColorOS. And now it’s arriving in more devices to cover more than 20 OPPO smartphones ultimately which include Reno, Find, and A series in a batch by batch release schedule.

ColorOS 7 Official Version Comes to More OPPO Smartphones

The ColorOS 7 was announced in November 2019 and has been collecting some positive feedback from OPPO customers globally. With a ‘Smooth and Delightful’ experience, the ColorOS 7 mobile operating system comes with a new Infinite Design, much faster and smoother performance, improved privacy protection and plenty of new features like Soloop, focus mode, enhanced three-finger screenshot.

Giving feedback on the rollout, George Long CEO OPPO Pakistan AED, stated that,

“The ColorOS team complies with strict quality requirements and takes user feedback very seriously. Before the official version is rolled out, we evaluate bugs and feedback from over 92,000 testers worldwide and make thousands of revisions from the trial version.”

ColorOS has over 350 million users in 140 countries and supports more than 85 different languages. ColorOS 7 official version is presently available on the OPPO Find X, Find X SuperVooc Edition, Reno 10X Zoom, Reno, Reno 2, Reno 2F, R17 Pro, F11 Pro, and F11.

Check out? OPPO’s New Reno3 Pro TVC not only stirs up the Spirit of Ramadan but also emotes Love for Mothers