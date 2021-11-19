More Apps on SharePlay to be Offered by Apple

SharePlay is nowadays the newest mantra for the gamers. Its in there priority to go for devices that offer SharePlay. Apple, not to be left behind in any competition has also introduced SharePlay via their latest software updates. Now Apple has announced to increase the number of apps that will be function on the SharePlay and they will be available on the iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and macOS. More apps on SharePlay are to be offered by Apple.

Apple is trying to bring many different apps in the SharePlay ecosystem, according to Apple newsroom. Apps like SoundCloud, TuneIn, BET+, Disney+, ESPN, HBO Max, Hulu, MasterClass, Pantaya, Pluto TV and Starz will be part of the SharePlay. These app at the present are only available in West.

SharePlay allows iPhone, iPad and Mac users to interact with other Apple users via FaceTime. They can do online activities simultaneously. Other than online activities, the users will be able to share their screens to browse web browsers and photo. While on FaceTime the users can play, pause or jump ahead while enjoying synced media.

At the present SharePlay is now available at Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and other apps such as NBA, TikTok, Twitch, Paramount+ and Showtime. The educational app Night Sky and Kahoot is also available for Apple.

