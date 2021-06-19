Earlier this year Motorola announced a deal with UK-based rugged phone maker Bullitt Group. Now, Moto has unveiled the first phone from the partnership – the Motorola Defy (2021). Since 2012, this is the first Defyphone and it has a rugged body. However, the phone has similar specs to the Moto G9 Play.

Motorola Defy Officially Announced with Gorilla Glass Victus

The newly launched smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The front panel of the phone has a waterdrop notch for the 8MP selfie shooter. The phone features a ruggedized plastic body that is IP68-certified for water and dust protection. The company also claims that the phone can operate in outside temperatures ranging from -25°C to +55°C. The new Defy is also advertised as drop-proof from up to 1.8m heights as long as it lands on the side or corner frame.

Furthermore, the phone has a triple camera setup at the back. It has a 48MP primary camera with two 2MP modules for macro shots and depth data. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 662 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. It also has a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W charging. It runs Android 11 with Moto’s UX interface on top.

Initially, the phone will be available across European and South American markets at the price of €325/$390. It is unclear when it will be available in other markets. But we hope to get the phone here by the end of this year.

