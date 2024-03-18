Motorola Moto G64 Listed on Google Play Console Prior to Launch

It appears that Motorola is gearing up to launch another budget-friendly 5G smartphone, the Moto G64 5G. This device will join the Moto G lineup, positioning it as one of Motorola’s more affordable options for accessing 5G connectivity. Despite its affordability, the Moto G64 5G is certainly worth considering, particularly if you’re seeking a budget-friendly option.

Motorola Moto G64 5G Google Play Console Listing

Recently spotted on the Google Play Console, the Moto G64 bears a resemblance to other smartphones in the Moto G series, which are already popular choices among consumers.

Given that the phone will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, it implies that the Moto G64 will indeed offer 5G support, further enhancing its appeal as a budget-friendly option. Furthermore, as per the details provided in the Google Play Console listing, the Moto G64 5G is equipped with a Full HD+ display boasting a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 400 ppi.

While the specific display size is not mentioned, drawing from the precedent set by its predecessor, the Moto G54, which features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, it’s reasonable to assume that the upcoming model will share a similar size. More details regarding the camera setup and battery capacity of the phone are yet to be disclosed. However, it’s anticipated that additional information about the Moto G64 will surface in the forthcoming week.