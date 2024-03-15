Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Leaks Reveal POLED Display, 50 MP Camera & More

Recently, while talking to a source, Motorola said that it was rolling out a new smartphone on April 3, but didn’t mention the model’s name. It was speculated that this upcoming smartphone would be the Motorola Edge 50 Pro that surfaced last week. However, new leaks suggest another device named the Edge 50 Fusion, which could be launched on April 3.

These new leaks come from credible leakster Evan Blass, who shared some of the specifications of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. The device will be codenamed Cusco and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and will arrive with 256 GB of internal storage, as per the leaks.

Expected Specs of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion:

According to the leaks, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will feature a 6.7-inch POLED display, which will have a 4K or HD+ resolution. To protect the device from dust and water, the smartphone will be IP68 rated. In addition, it will feature a 50MP primary camera along with a 32MP selfie camera. It will also come with Gorilla Glass 5 for protection from damage. The leaks also suggest that the phone will arrive in three color options, including Peacock Pink, Ballad Blue (with vegan leather), and Tidal Teal. Last but not least, the smartphone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 68W charging