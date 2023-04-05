Motorola Edge 40 Pro Launches with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 165Hz Display and 125W Charging

Motorola just announced its premium-level smartphone, Motorola Edge 40 Pro. The phone has come with many amazing specifications including Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, super-fast 125W charging, 165 Hz display and a large sensor 50MP main camera. Let’s have a detailed look at the specs.
First of all, the phone comes with a 6.67” AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. It has 1080p resolution and 2.5D curved sides. Also, the phone has Gorilla Glass Victus front and back. There is also an under-display fingerprint scanner. At the front, you will also get a 60MP selfie camera mounted inside a punch hole.
Additionally, the phone has dual 50MP shooters at its back – a main unit with a 1/1.55″ sensor, OIS, and F/1.9 aperture and a 117-degree FoV ultrawide unit with autofocus, 1/2.76″ sensor, and f/2.2 lens. The third camera has a 12MP 1/2.93″ sensor and a 2x f/1.6 telephoto lens.
The phone has a 4,600 mAh battery capacity. The included charger is said to fill the battery from 0 to 50% in seven minutes and give you a full charge in under 20 minutes. Wireless charging reaches 15W, and the phone does support reverse wireless at 5W.
Motorola will sell the Edge 40 Pro in Europe and Latin America with one memory combination – LPDDR5X 12 GB RAM + 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage. There is no room for micro SD.
Moreover, the Edge 40 Pro brings IP68 resistance against water and dust. Motorola managed to keep a slim profile of the device – 8.6mm thick at the base with a weight of just under 200 grams.
The phone will be available in Blue or Black colours for €899.99 across Europe “in the coming days”. Availability and pricing will slightly vary by specific country.
