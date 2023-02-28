Motorola rollable Concept Phone shows a screen that can extend vertically

This is a world of innovative technologies and keeping in view its legacy to be the pioneers when it comes to tech innovation, Motorola has showcased a new concept phone that rolls out as user slides it up. This phone was featured at Mobile World Congress Barcelona. The Motorola rollable Concept Phone has a flexile five inch display that extends to 6.5 inched when its it pushed upwards.

The basic idea behind this device is to provide easy multitasking capabilities and not making it so huge that it is nor able to fit your pocket. While the overall concept might seem tempting to you, it should be revealed here that we are not going to see this device anytime soon.

Motorola rollable Concept Phone- Is it the future?

This is due to the reason that the device is still at concept stage and right now no one knows how much will it cost.

There was time when Motorola used to be the market leader however in 2021, the company shipped only 51 million units. But with this new technology, it can make a huge comeback and can wipe off its struggles of last few years.

With the parts shortage issues and closure of LCs, smartphone market has witnessed a difficult time. However, the innovation show at MWC Barcelona showcased that companies are making new form factors such as folding displays etc.

Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight said: