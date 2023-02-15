Motorola Moto G Stylus 2023 Renders Surfaced Online

Advertisement

According to the latest reports, Motorola is tipped to be working on a new smartphone with stylus support. Motorola has always been famous for its stylus phones. The company has been launching Moto G stylus Phones since 2020. Recently a new render of the Moto G Stylus 2023 surfaced online revealing some key details regarding the upcoming handset.

Here’s Everything We Know About Motorola Moto G Stylus 2023 So Far

It is quite clear from the new Moto g Stylus renders that the handset will boast a flat-screen and a centrally-placed hole-punch camera. The point worth mentioning here is that there had been no official words regarding this upcoming handset by the company yet. However, let me tell you that a Motorola phone codenamed Geneva surfaced last year with a similar design bearing the model number XT2315. It was tipped to be a Motorola Edge-series phone at the time. There’s a huge possibility that the phone could be a Moto G stylus.

OnLeaks recently shared the Moto G Stylus (2023) design render in collaboration with one of his Patrons. As I have already told you, this Motorola phone is expected to feature a flat screen with a centrally-placed hole-punch slot for housing the selfie camera. The branding on the dual rear camera setup suggests that it might feature a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture.

The Moto G Stylus (2023) is expected to come with a built-in stylus. The handset may also include a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The upcoming Moto Phone was expected to carry 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage as per last year’s reports.

If we recall Moto G Stylus 2022 specs, the phone has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ IPS display. Under the hood, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The last year’s Motorola smartphone features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging to keep the lights on. The handset measures 9.45mm thin and weighs 216 grams.

