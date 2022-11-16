MrBeast Beats Out OG ‘King’ PewDiePie as Most-Subscribed YouTuber

Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg is no longer the most subscribed YouTuber on Google’s video-sharing network after a little more than ten years of content creation. Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, who surpassed PewDiePie by a few thousand more subscribers, is the rightful owner of that distinction. Start the fireworks and confetti, or whatever else you use to celebrate. On November 14, shortly after 4 p.m. EST, Donaldson surpassed Kjellberg’s 111,846,079 subscribers.

Let’s Play videos for action and horror games like Frictional Games’ Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us were uploaded by PewDiePie when he first launched his YouTube channel in April 2010. His work helped him gain popularity quickly, and in August 2013 he surpassed all other YouTube users in terms of subscribers.

MrBeast has overtaken PewDiePie and is now the most subscribed YouTuber pic.twitter.com/YPXQ4ydWCX — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 14, 2022

Mr. Beast has become incredibly well-known for his extravagant and exorbitantly priced videos. After the Netflix show’s success, he famously recreated Squid Game for a video. Who knows how he’ll mark reaching the milestone of having the most subscribers on YouTube—after all, he gave away an entire island when he reached 100 million?

Even still, MrBeast was reportedly the highest-paid YouTuber of 2021 thanks to his expensive videos. Spending pays off, which is not surprising. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was hired by MrBeast to appear in a Willy Wonka-inspired video.

